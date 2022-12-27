Ukrainian forces blow up Russia’s most advanced tank with drone strike

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group has posted a video purportedly showing one of Russia’s most advanced tanks being destroyed using a drone.

“A T-90M joins the turret-tossing competition – a Russian T-90M tank was destroyed by RKG-3 HEAT grenades adapted to be dropped from Ukrainian drones,” the OSINT group said in a tweet.

The T-90M tank – which is seen bursting into a fireball – reportedly was struck in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

A Russian tank was likely hit by an anti-tank mine, after which a Ukrainian operator of an R18 strike drone dropped several RKG-3 anti-tank HEAT grenades on the T-90M. As a result, the ammunition set detonated, and the turret was torn off from the tank by a huge explosion.

The T-90M Proryv is an improved version of the T-90 Vladimir tank and was first publicly revealed in 2017. The first batch of these modernized T-90M tanks was delivered to Russian troops in the spring of 2020.

The Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The newest Russian tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.