Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian forces blow up Russia’s most advanced tank with drone strike

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group has posted a video purportedly showing one of Russia’s most advanced tanks being destroyed using a drone.

“A T-90M joins the turret-tossing competition – a Russian T-90M tank was destroyed by RKG-3 HEAT grenades adapted to be dropped from Ukrainian drones,” the OSINT group said in a tweet.

The T-90M tank – which is seen bursting into a fireball – reportedly was struck in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A Russian tank was likely hit by an anti-tank mine, after which a Ukrainian operator of an R18 strike drone dropped several RKG-3 anti-tank HEAT grenades on the T-90M. As a result, the ammunition set detonated, and the turret was torn off from the tank by a huge explosion.

The T-90M Proryv is an improved version of the T-90 Vladimir tank and was first publicly revealed in 2017. The first batch of these modernized T-90M tanks was delivered to Russian troops in the spring of 2020.

The Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The newest Russian tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine