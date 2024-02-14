Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Ukrainian drones sunk Russian landing ship

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian Navy Project 775 Ropucha class large landing ship has likely been destroyed after an explosion and fire on board in the Black Sea on 14 February.

According to Ukrainian media outlets, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) conducted a drone attack on the Russian Caesar Kunikov landing ship in the Black Sea, resulting in its sinking. This information has been confirmed by sources close to the Ukrainian government.

According to reports from the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind,” local residents heard powerful explosions in the areas of Yalta, Mishor, Alupka, and Simeiz, with the landing ship sinking in the Mishor region. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with a ship dispatched to locate the “Caesar Kunikov.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced via Telegram the interception on February 14th of six drones over the Black Sea.

“Using air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed over the territories of the Belgorod (2 UAVs) and Voronezh (1 UAV) regions, as well as over the waters of the Black Sea (6 UAVs),” the statement read.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet website describes the “Caesar Kunikov” as a large landing ship of Project 775, measuring 112.5 meters in length, 15 meters in width, and with a draft of 3.7 meters. It is armed with 2×2 57mm AK-725 artillery mounts, 4×8 MANPADS launchers, and 2×30 122mm A-215 “Grad-M” MLRS launchers.

The vessel has a crew of 87 personnel. While some Russian Telegram channels report that all crew members were rescued, there is currently no official confirmation of this claim.

