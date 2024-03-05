Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Ukrainian drone boats sink another Russian warship

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) conducted a precision strike, resulting in the destruction of the Russian patrol ship “Sergey Kotov” in the Black Sea.

The attack occurred during the night of March 5, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials and pro-Russian Telegram channels. The targeted vessel, a Project 22160 large patrol ship, part of the Black Sea Fleet, suffered significant damage, leading to its destruction.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) released footage capturing the moment of the drone attack on the Russian military ship. Sergey Kotov, one of four of these very modern vessels currently active with the Black Sea Fleet, was armed with a standard configuration, including a single 76mm automatic gun and two 14.5mm heavy machine guns.

To carry out the operation near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus (MAGURA) V5 uncrewed surface vessels (USV)s were used.

The video suggests that the majority of drone hits targeted the ship’s right side. The intensity of the explosions indicates significant damage to the Russian Project 22160 ship, ultimately leading to its demise. The fate of the crew remains unknown.

Dylan Malyasov
