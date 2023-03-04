Ukrainian crowdfunding buys 101 CVR(T) armored vehicles

A Ukrainian crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $6,4 million to buy 101 CVR(T) tracked armored vehicles for Ukrainian Army.

According to a press release from Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, the first batch – 24 vehicles – is already in Ukraine.

The armored vehicles were repaired in the UK and are prepared for modern communication and armament installation.

“We immediately transfer all armored vehicles to the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further distribution. Among these 101 vehicles, there are 8 models: FV103 Spartan, Samaritan, Sultan, Stormer, Shielder, FV432, FV434, Samson,” the foundation said on Twitter.

For the first time in history, the people bought 101 APCs for their Military. This is about Ukrainians!🇺🇦 The biggest ever batch of tracked armored vehicles supplied not on the state level but by the people. Thank you all who donated from Ukraine and abroad! First 24/101 here. pic.twitter.com/rUL4CTLkKp — Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) March 3, 2023

Previously, Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko conducted a similar campaign to buy a batch of Spartan vehicles.

The CVR(T) is a family of British-made combat vehicles.

The Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked), abbreviated CVR(T), is a family of armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) developed in the 1960s for the British Army. They are small, highly mobile, air-transportable armored vehicles, originally designed to replace the Alvis Saladin armored car.