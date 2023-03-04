Saturday, March 4, 2023
Ukrainian crowdfunding buys 101 CVR(T) armored vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation

A Ukrainian crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $6,4 million to buy 101 CVR(T) tracked armored vehicles for Ukrainian Army.

According to a press release from Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, the first batch – 24 vehicles – is already in Ukraine.

The armored vehicles were repaired in the UK and are prepared for modern communication and armament installation.

“We immediately transfer all armored vehicles to the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further distribution. Among these 101 vehicles, there are 8 models: FV103 Spartan, Samaritan, Sultan, Stormer, Shielder, FV432, FV434, Samson,” the foundation said on Twitter.

Previously, Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko conducted a similar campaign to buy a batch of Spartan vehicles.

The CVR(T) is a family of British-made combat vehicles.

The Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked), abbreviated CVR(T), is a family of armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) developed in the 1960s for the British Army. They are small, highly mobile, air-transportable armored vehicles, originally designed to replace the Alvis Saladin armored car.

