Ukraine’s ex-president buys Spartan armored vehicles for Ukrainian troops

Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko has bought a batch of Spartan tracked armored personnel carriers for Ukrainian troops.

“The offensive is always accompanied by heavy losses not only for the enemy but also for the Ukrainian army. in the face of this war, the war of artillery, the number, and severity of injuries depend on the vehicles where the assault or evacuation takes place. During the raid to the east and south, the military strongly advised me to look in the direction of Spartan vehicles, several dozen of which have already delivered Ukraine from the United Kingdom,” Petro Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko added that these vehicles are fast, and tracked, they can drive through trenches up to 2 meters wide, move over obstacles and dive into water up to 1 meter.

The Spartan is a family of British-made combat vehicles, which included Fv 101 Scorpion, Fv 102 Striker, Fv 104 Samaritan, Fv 105 Sultan, Fv 106 Sampson and Fv 107 Scimitar.

Spartan is a small armored personnel carrier (APC), that can carry up to seven personnel, including three crew members. It is therefore used to carry small specialized groups such as reconnaissance teams, air defense sections, mortar fire controllers and ambush parties.

Samaritan, Sultan and Sampson are also APC type vehicles, Samaritan is the CVRT ambulance vehicle, Sultan is the armoured command vehicle and Sampson is an armoured recovery vehicle.