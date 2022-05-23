Ukrainian Army fields Vampire rocket artillery systems

Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun fielding the first of its recently received RM-70 Vampire rocket artillery systems.

Ukrainian Soldiers are now using the Vampire systems which were received from the Czech Republic, videos released on social media have revealed.

The RM-70 is a 122mm Multiple Launch Rocket System designed and manufactured by the Czech Republic. It is based Tatra 813 full-fledged 8×8 high-throughput chassis.

The RM-70 uses the Grad-type 122mm rockets as used in the Soviet BM-21, which is the world’s most common rocket artillery system. This rocket launcher can fire both individual rounds and volleys, principally by means of indirect fire. It is designed for concentrated fire coverage of large areas (up to 3 hectares (30,000 m2) in one volley) by high explosive fragmentation shells.

According to open sources, Ukraine received more than 20 RM-70 Vampire rocket artillery systems in April 2022.