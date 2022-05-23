Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Army fields Vampire rocket artillery systems

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun fielding the first of its recently received RM-70 Vampire rocket artillery systems.

Ukrainian Soldiers are now using the Vampire systems which were received from the Czech Republic, videos released on social media have revealed.

The RM-70 is a 122mm Multiple Launch Rocket System designed and manufactured by the Czech Republic. It is based Tatra 813 full-fledged 8×8 high-throughput chassis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The RM-70 uses the Grad-type 122mm rockets as used in the Soviet BM-21, which is the world’s most common rocket artillery system. This rocket launcher can fire both individual rounds and volleys, principally by means of indirect fire. It is designed for concentrated fire coverage of large areas (up to 3 hectares (30,000 m2) in one volley) by high explosive fragmentation shells.

According to open sources, Ukraine received more than 20 RM-70 Vampire rocket artillery systems in April 2022.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine