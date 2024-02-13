Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Ukraine’s security service foils Russian spy operation near airbase

By Dylan Malyasov
courtesy photo

The Ukrainian State Security Service, known by the acronym SBU, has intercepted a Russian agent who was covertly gathering intelligence near an airbase in the Kyiv region.

According to SBU cyber experts, the apprehended individual, affiliated with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), was tasked with surveilling Ukrainian Defense Forces and critical infrastructure in the region. His reconnaissance efforts aimed to identify the locations of Ukrainian aviation assets and assess the intensity of aircraft operations.

In pursuit of intelligence, the Russian operative temporarily resided in a rented apartment near the local airfield. His activities extended to monitoring the geolocation of Ukrainian air defense systems and scrutinizing enemy flights targeting energy facilities.

The SBU apprehended the suspect in flagrante delicto while conducting reconnaissance near a power generation plant in Kyiv. The individual, identified as an 18-year-old resident of the capital, had been remotely recruited by an FSB handler several months ago. His recruitment stemmed from active engagement in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he endorsed armed aggression against Ukraine.

Photo by SBU

Subsequently, the agent communicated with his Russian handler through an anonymous chat on a popular messenger. In exchange for executing hostile tasks, the traitor received financial remuneration deposited into his bank account by the FSB.

Photo by SBU

During searches of the suspect’s residence, law enforcement seized a mobile phone and computer containing evidence of his correspondence with the Russian intelligence agency. Additionally, a bank card linked to transactions from the FSB was discovered.

Presently, the perpetrator is in custody, facing potential life imprisonment for espionage activities.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

