Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

Ukraine unveils Stryker wheeled armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by the 80th Air Assault Brigade

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have publicly showcased their recently received 8×8 Stryker wheeled armored vehicles, according to the Militarnyi.

In a social media announcement posted by the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, images surfaced showing several Stryker combat vehicles being deployed by Ukrainian troops. These Ukrainian paratroopers are armed with modified versions of the M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier, equipped with the remotely controlled M151 Protector machine gun turret, featuring the heavy-caliber M2 machine gun.

Stryker is a family of eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS). Stryker vehicles have robust armor protection, can sustain speeds of 60 miles per hour, have parts commonality and self-recovery abilities, and also have a central tire inflation system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

These versatile vehicles play a crucial role in transporting personnel to the front lines, enhancing the mobility and firepower of Ukrainian forces on battlefields.

Photo by the 80th Air Assault Brigade

Ukraine has received Stryker armored vehicles as part of last year’s $2.5 billion military aid package announced by the United States for Ukraine on January 20, 2023. This package included 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 20 wheeled mine rollers, known as the Light Weight Mine Roller (LWMR). An additional shipment of Stryker armored vehicles was announced in July 2023.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russians test captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian military forces have conducted weapons testing on a captured Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) obtained in Ukraine. The testing aimed to identify vulnerabilities and...

Ukraine unveils Stryker wheeled armored vehicles

Army

Venezuela receives Iranian-made Peykaap missile boats

Maritime Security

Russian soldiers surprised by Humvee’s armor protection level

Army

Ukrainian Army loses ground due to severe gap in ammunition

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.