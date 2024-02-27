Ukraine unveils Stryker wheeled armored vehicles

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have publicly showcased their recently received 8×8 Stryker wheeled armored vehicles, according to the Militarnyi.

In a social media announcement posted by the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, images surfaced showing several Stryker combat vehicles being deployed by Ukrainian troops. These Ukrainian paratroopers are armed with modified versions of the M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier, equipped with the remotely controlled M151 Protector machine gun turret, featuring the heavy-caliber M2 machine gun.

Stryker is a family of eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS). Stryker vehicles have robust armor protection, can sustain speeds of 60 miles per hour, have parts commonality and self-recovery abilities, and also have a central tire inflation system.

These versatile vehicles play a crucial role in transporting personnel to the front lines, enhancing the mobility and firepower of Ukrainian forces on battlefields.

Ukraine has received Stryker armored vehicles as part of last year’s $2.5 billion military aid package announced by the United States for Ukraine on January 20, 2023. This package included 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 20 wheeled mine rollers, known as the Light Weight Mine Roller (LWMR). An additional shipment of Stryker armored vehicles was announced in July 2023.