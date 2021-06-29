Ukraine to supply Turkey with engines for heavy combat helicopter

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed an agreement with the Ukrainian company Motor Sich for the acquisition of engines that will power a Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter ATAK-2 the Turkish company develops.

TAI said Tuesday it has finalized an order with Motor Sich to supply 14 engines for the 11-ton T929, a heavier version of the T129.

The first two engines will be delivered to TAI in September 2022. Deliveries will be completed in 2025, according to a company news release.

“As promised, we have completed another important and critical milestone for our Heavy Class Attack helicopter, which will fly in 2023. We launched a project that we signed under the leadership of our President Defense Industries in 2019 with a new contract 2 years later. Hopefully, as TAI, we will make an ambitious entry into 2023, the 100th anniversary of our republic,” said TAI CEO Temel Kotil.

The T929 is Turkey’s second homemade helicopter gunship after the T129 and it will be powered by a twin turboshaft 2,500-horsepower engine made in Ukraine.

The new heavy attack helicopter will be designed to be suitable for missions such as assault, close air support, air-ground and air-air combat, joint offensive operations, and armed reconnaissance and surveillance.