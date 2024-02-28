Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

Swiss Air Force achieves 200K flight hours on H135 with PW206B2 engines

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Swiss Air Force

Pratt & Whitney Canada has announced that the Swiss Air Force has reached a significant milestone of 200,000 flight hours on its fleet of 45 PW206B2 engines, powering 19 Airbus H135 helicopters.

As noted by the company, this achievement underscores the reliability and performance of Pratt & Whitney engines in supporting critical military operations.

Nicolas Chabée, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Helicopter Engines at Pratt & Whitney Canada, praised the adaptability and cost-effectiveness of the PW200 family, including the PW206B2 engines. Over the years, Pratt & Whitney has collaborated closely with the Swiss Air Force to maintain the engines’ reliability, ensuring exceptional dispatch availability and a prolonged life cycle for the H135 fleet.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Nadine Schroeder, Communications Manager at the Swiss Air Force, emphasized the pivotal role of the H135 helicopters with PW206B2 engines in executing vital missions, including lifesaving operations and pilot training. The versatility and durability of these aircraft are paramount, contributing to the Swiss Air Force’s operational readiness and effectiveness.

One notable feature of the PW200 engine family is its integrated digital data capability, which enhances monitoring and maintenance procedures. With over 6,000 PW200 engines delivered and more than 16.5 million engine flying hours accumulated, Pratt & Whitney engines continue to demonstrate their reliability and longevity.

In addition to the H135 helicopters, Pratt & Whitney powers various aircraft in the Swiss Air Force’s fleet, including the Pilatus PC-6, de Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter, Pilatus PC-7, and Pilatus PC-21, utilizing the PT6A turboprop engine. Looking ahead, the Swiss Air Force is poised to receive F-35 fighter jets equipped with Pratt & Whitney’s F135 engine, further solidifying the partnership between Pratt & Whitney and the Swiss military.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russians test captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian military forces have conducted weapons testing on a captured Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) obtained in Ukraine. The testing aimed to identify vulnerabilities and...

Raytheon completes first flight test for new AMRAAM-ER

Aviation

Venezuela receives Iranian-made Peykaap missile boats

Maritime Security

Ukraine unveils Stryker wheeled armored vehicles

Army

Russian soldiers surprised by Humvee’s armor protection level

Army

Ukrainian Army loses ground due to severe gap in ammunition

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.