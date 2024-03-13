Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...

Honeywell develops enhanced cooling technology for F-35

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Jack Rodgers

U.S. industrial firm Honeywell said on Tuesday it has successfully demonstrated the ability to upgrade the current cooling capacity of the F-35’s Power and Thermal Management System (PTMS) to 80kW.

As noted by the company, this upgrade surpasses the current 32kW cooling requirement of the U.S. military and its allied partners.

The achievement was realized through the utilization of a Digital Twin of the PTMS, leveraging extensive data from over 2,500 hours of performance testing and more than 750,000 hours of in-flight experience. This innovation not only meets the present operational demands of the F-35 but also aligns with the future requirements outlined by the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Recognized for its reliability and low-risk solution, Honeywell’s PTMS has been deployed since 2006, with over 1,000 units delivered and 750,000 flight hours logged. This extensive track record underscores Honeywell’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology while maintaining operational safety.

Matt Milas, President of Defense and Space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating, “Today, we have successfully demonstrated that we not only meet the F-35’s current operational needs, but we are ready to service future F-35 modernization upgrades without the need for expensive changes to the aircraft.”

Furthermore, Matt Schacht, Vice President of Engineering at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, highlighted the strategic advantage of maintaining the existing PTMS architecture, ensuring compatibility with critical aircraft components while enhancing cooling capacity for future aircraft generations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Navy fast attack submarine breaks through Arctic ice

Dylan Malyasov -
U.S. Navy Commander, Submarine Forces (COMSUBFOR) has officially launched Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024 in the Arctic Ocean, marking the beginning of a...

Russian Il-76 cargo jet crash in Ivanovo

Aviation

France expands Rafale fighter jet production

Aviation

Ukraine upgrades Cold War-era air defense systems

Army

Poland to buy missiles from U.S. in $3.7B sale

Aviation

Bell secures $455M contract for AH-1Z helicopters for Nigeria

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.