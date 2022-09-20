Ukraine to receive more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers

German Armed Forces on Monday announced that Bundeswehr will support Ukraine by providing 4 more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition.

“Despite the difficult material position, Bundeswehr will support Ukraine by providing four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition,” the message posted by Germany’s Defense Ministry read on Twitter.

Christine Lambrecht said Monday that the ten howitzers already supplied by Germany and eight from the Netherlands “have proven themselves in battle.”

“Ukraine is full of praise of the system and has expressed a desire for more howitzers,” she said. “In order to further support Ukraine in its brave fight against the brutal Russian attack, Germany will grant this request.”

Lambrecht said the Panzerhaubitze 2000 model howitzers recently underwent refurbishment.

The PzH 2000 is a track self-propelled howitzer compatible with standard NATO 155 mm ammunition. It entered service in 1998 and boasts an effective firing range of 54 km.

The German PzH 2000 is considered one of the best self-propelled guns in the world. The artillery system has a fully-automatic loading system with ammunition management system.

As noted by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, the PzH 2000 is a highly mobile and flexible weapon system that is deployed in both conventional missions as well as in asymmetric mission scenarios as indirect fire support. The fully automatic handling of the onboard supply of 60 projectiles and a highly effective 155mm/L52 gun enable maximum effect against targets with a high rate of fire.