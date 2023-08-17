Ukraine receives modern combat rifles from Australia

Ukrainian Armed Forces have received an initial batch of the newest Australian Combat Assault Rifle, better known as ACAR.

According to Defence Technology Review (DTR)’s news report, Thales Australia has supplied its locally-made Australian Combat Assault Rifle (ACAR) to Ukraine.

Citing Thales officials, DTR reported that a small quantity of ACAR weapons were shipped to Ukraine in early July as part of a weapons and munitions package from Thales Australia’s Lithgow Arms.

The supplied weapons will enable Ukrainian forces to assess ACAR’s utility for future volumes to support their needs.

“Informal feedback on the ACAR has to date been positive,” Thales said.

The ACAR was shown for the first time at the 2022 Land Forces exhibition. The weapon is now in the pre-production stage and ready for full-rate production. The new ACAR will be aimed at fulfilling the needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), law enforcement agencies and export customers.

The standard ACAR is chambered in 5.56mm NATO and is also available in 7.62mm and .300 Blackout. A 6.8mm version is in the final stages of qualification.