Monday, December 11, 2023
Ukraine receives first RAK mortar vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released footage of the recently received Polish self-propelled mortar vehicle “RAK,” as it joins the arsenal of the 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade, as reported by the publication “Militarnyi.”

According to the report, Ukrainian military personnel within the brigade have already begun operational deployment of the self-propelled RAK mortars to counter Russian occupying forces.

In April of this year, “Militarnyi” reported on the agreement between Ukraine and Poland for the supply of self-propelled 120mm RAK mortars to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This agreement was disclosed during the Ukrainian President’s working visit to Warsaw, where agreements were signed pertaining to the supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine and cooperation in various defense industry sectors.

The Polish authorities clarified that the agreement includes the supply of three sets of RAK mortars mounted on Rosomak wheeled chassis to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Within the Polish army, a set comprises eight mortars and four fire control vehicles, indicating a total provision of 24 self-propelled RAK mortars to Ukraine.

