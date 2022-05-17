Tuesday, May 17, 2022
type here...

Ukraine receives first Mi-17 helicopters from US

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Veronica Aguila

Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly have received its first Mi-17 Hip helicopters as part of U.S. military and security assistance.

On Monday, Foreign Policy’s Jack Detsch posted a Tweet that said that the U.S. Department of Defense has delivered three Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine.

These are the first of 11 Mil Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters to be delivered under the U.S. $800 million military aid package.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Pentagon is giving Ukraine Mi-17 helicopters that Washington had procured for Afghanistan.

Mi-17s are mostly used to carry troops and military equipment. Ukraine is one of the former Soviet Union republics which hosts production and repair facilities for the helicopters.

Those 11 helicopters are headed to Ukraine at a crucial time for its outgunned and outmanned military, as Russia intensifies its attacks on the country’s east and south.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine