Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...

U.S. Army conducts first live-fire test of Iron Dome defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Courtesy Photo

The U.S. Army and Israeli industry team conducted the first live-fire test of the recently received Iron Dome defense system, according to a recent service news release.

In a release Monday, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space reported the U.S. Army, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and RAFAEL have successfully completed a live-fire test of the first Iron Dome Defense System (IDDS-A) Battery, which the U.S. acquired from Israel.

IDDS-A will defend supported forces within fixed and semi-fixed locations against sub-sonic Cruise Missiles, Groups 2 &3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Rockets, Artillery and Mortar threats, said in a news release

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In August 2019, the United States and Israel signed an agreement for the procurement of two IDDS-A batteries to defend deployed US forces against various aerial threats. The IDDS-A systems were delivered in 2020, and have undergone a process of acceptance testing and operator training over the past months.

The 3-43 Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Battalion (BN), a subordinate unit assigned to the 11th ADA Brigade (BDE) in Fort Bliss, TX is the first unit to undergo New Equipment Training, and execute live-fire tests with the newly acquired interim cruise missile defense system. Soldiers from 3-43 ADA successfully engaged eight cruise missile surrogate targets as part of a coordinated performance test and live-fire event.

The U.S. Army plans to field both IDDS-A batteries as an interim cruise missile defense solution, while continuing to acquire an enduring Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 (Inc2) system. Future variants of the IFPC program include technology insertions such as directed energy, which will provide a critical protection capability against sub-sonic Cruise Missiles, Groups 2 &3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Rockets, Artillery and Mortars threats.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine