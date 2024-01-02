Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames after collision with coast guard aircraft

By Daisuke Sato
Tragedy struck Tokyo’s Haneda Airport as a Japan Airlines plane, carrying hundreds of passengers, collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft during landing.

The incident unfolded as JAL flight 516, an A350 aircraft, made its landing approach on Runway 34R, intersecting with a Japan Coast Guard DHC-8-315Q (JA722A). Videos capturing the calamity reveal the collapse of the A350’s nose gear upon impact, triggering a rapid outbreak of fire that swiftly engulfed the aircraft as evacuations commenced on the runway.

Although all 379 passengers, including eight infants, on board JAL flight 516 were safely evacuated, the tragic collision resulted in fatalities aboard the Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed the loss of five crew members aboard the Coast Guard’s De Havilland Canada DHC-8, while reports from NHK indicated critical injuries to the plane’s captain.

Japan Airlines disclosed that 11 passengers from JAL flight 516 received medical attention at a hospital or airport clinic, with further details on their injuries yet to be unveiled.

The Coast Guard clarified that the collision involved one of its planes en route to Niigata airport on Japan’s west coast, carrying aid for victims affected by a recent powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, which tragically claimed the lives of at least 48 individuals.

