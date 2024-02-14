Wednesday, February 14, 2024
type here...

US military uses revolutionary V-Bat drone during exercises in Japan

NewsAviation
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo by Peter Eilen

The U.S. military showcased the MartinUAV’s innovative V-Bat drone during recent expeditionary advance base operation exercises at W-174 Joint Okinawa Range Complex, Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, on February 2, 2024.

This demonstration highlighted the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) proficiency in gathering maritime and airspace intelligence through the deployment of advanced radars, transmitting critical data to commanders aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). As the sole continuously forward-deployed MEU of the Marine Corps, the 31st MEU serves as a flexible and formidable force, primed to execute various military operations as the primary crisis response unit in the Indo-Pacific region.

The V-Bat drone represents a groundbreaking advancement in unmanned aircraft technology, featuring vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities without requiring specialized infrastructure. Its compact design facilitates effortless deployment, transportation, and operation, while its single-engine ducted fan propulsion system eliminates the need for launch and recovery support equipment, typical in propeller-driven VTOLs.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Equipped with VTOL capabilities and a small footprint, the V-Bat drone offers versatility in mission payloads to meet diverse civil and defense requirements. Its open architecture network backbone allows integration with emerging applications and payloads, ensuring adaptability to evolving operational needs.

MartinUAV reports that the V-Bat drones are deployed across 14 time zones, operating seamlessly around the clock. Despite their vertical takeoff and landing capability, these aircraft navigate horizontally like fixed-wing aircraft, enhancing their operational flexibility and efficiency.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s new air defense system drives straight into row of mines

Dylan Malyasov -
A video circulating on social media yesterday shows the new Russian S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile system straight into a row of mines and exploding...

Vampire weapon system makes Ukraine combat debut

Army

Russia forced to use export-intended T-90S tanks

Army

Ukraine develops new robotic mini-tank

Army

Turkish Army receives upgraded M60T tanks

Army

Ukrainian drones sunk Russian landing ship

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.