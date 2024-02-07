Japan to buy underwater gliders

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, abbreviated JMSDF, takes strides in enhancing its underwater capabilities with the recent signing of contracts for Gliders Type I and II test equipment, along with the Long Distance Underwater Acoustic Communication Module.

The Gliders Type I and II, also known as “Underwater Gliders,” are instrumental in oceanographic surveys, enabling the measurement of water temperature, salinity, and currents. These unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) play a vital role in enhancing maritime situational awareness and environmental monitoring.

Additionally, the Long Distance Underwater Acoustic Communication Module serves critical functions in UUV control, location awareness, and underwater communication from ships. With plans for performance tests scheduled from 2025 onwards, this module represents a significant advancement in underwater communication technology.

By investing in state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities, the JMSDF aims to bolster its readiness to address emerging security challenges and protect its maritime interests.