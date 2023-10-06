Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Ukraine claims to have destroyed a Russian most advanced operational artillery system, nicknamed the “Floks.”

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Ukrainian civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko, a video depicting the group’s explosives-laden First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone chasing down one of the modern and rare Floks self-propelled mortar systems.

If not irreparably damaged, the newest Russian artillery system at least was immobilized by the drone strikes.

The 2S40 Floks (Phlox) is the latest self-propelled mortar system to enter frontline Russian service, and one has now been destroyed by Ukrainian forces. It is 120mm mortar based on the chassis of a protected Ural-4320 family 6×6 truck that features all-round protection against small arms.

Вперше уражено російский «аналоговнєт» САУ Флокс💥 Днями росіяни розповіли, що вони починають передачу у армію нову розробку — 2С40 Флокс, яка є і мінометною, і артилерійською установкою одночасно. І ось вже 12 друзів Оушена на Херсонщині вдарили по ній дроном, який ви… pic.twitter.com/9tsH2kiSsA — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) October 6, 2023

The armored cab of the chassis is also fitted with a roof-mounted remotely controlled weapon station (RCWS) with a 7.62 mm machine gun as well as a laser warning system and optical jammer.

The gun can achieve a maximum firing range of 13km with high-explosive plastic (HEP) projectile and 7.1km with high-explosive bomb.

The system is designed to support mechanized infantry formations.