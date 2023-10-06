Friday, October 6, 2023
type here...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine claims to have destroyed a Russian most advanced operational artillery system, nicknamed the “Floks.”

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Ukrainian civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko, a video depicting the group’s explosives-laden First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone chasing down one of the modern and rare Floks self-propelled mortar systems.

If not irreparably damaged, the newest Russian artillery system at least was immobilized by the drone strikes.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S40 Floks (Phlox) is the latest self-propelled mortar system to enter frontline Russian service, and one has now been destroyed by Ukrainian forces. It is 120mm mortar based on the chassis of a protected Ural-4320 family 6×6 truck that features all-round protection against small arms.

The armored cab of the chassis is also fitted with a roof-mounted remotely controlled weapon station (RCWS) with a 7.62 mm machine gun as well as a laser warning system and optical jammer.

The gun can achieve a maximum firing range of 13km with high-explosive plastic (HEP) projectile and 7.1km with high-explosive bomb.

The system is designed to support mechanized infantry formations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Canada’s new armored vehicle passes blast testing

Army

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog