Russian military receives new artillery systems

Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems.

“The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is part of our big work to equip the army with modern artillery systems. This gun is both a cannon and a mortar, because it can fire both shells and mines without slowing down. “Floks” has improved mobility, protection, it rationally balanced manual and automated operations, maximally facilitated the work of the crew. In combination with a relatively low price, all this makes the gun affordable and in demand by the troops,” said Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec State Corporation’s Conventional Weapons, Munitions and Special Chemicals Complex.

The 2S40 Floks (Phlox) is a 120mm self-propelled mortar based on the chassis of a protected Ural-4320 family 6×6 truck that features all-round protection against small arms. The armored cab of chassis is also fitted with a roof-mounted remotely controlled weapon station (RCWS) with a 7.62 mm machine gun as well as a laser warning system and optical jammer.

The self-propelled gun can fire all types of Russian and foreign 120mm mortar shells as well as NATO standard mortar mines. It has a maximum rate of fire of 10 rounds a minute.

The gun can achieve a maximum firing range of 13km with high-explosive plastic (HEP) projectile and 7.1km with high-explosive bomb.

The system is designed to support mechanized infantry formations.