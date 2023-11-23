Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo Credit: U.S. Army

Swedish defense giant Saab has secured a substantial contract for the renowned Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system.

The deal, valued at approximately SEK 1.3 billion ($120 million), further solidifies the system’s position as a preferred choice for defense forces worldwide.

In an official statement, the company announced deliveries scheduled between 2024 and 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s Dynamics business area, emphasized, “This order proves once again that Carl-Gustaf is the weapon system of choice for defense forces worldwide, trusted by soldiers facing the challenges of the modern battlefield.”

In the press release, the company mentioned that due to industry sensitivity and customer confidentiality, no further information about this order or the customer will be provided.

The Carl-Gustaf stands as a versatile, man-portable, and recoilless weapon system, offering remarkable flexibility due to its capacity for various types of ammunition. Its lightweight design and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred solution for a wide array of combat scenarios. Notably, its capability to effectively neutralize armored targets underscores its significance in contemporary military operations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian kamikaze drones disrupt Russian military supply routes

Dylan Malyasov -
In the absence of sophisticated weaponry, Ukrainian forces have tactically employed kamikaze drones to target and disrupt Russian military logistics. The efficacy of these...

Ukrainian sniper destroys record for longest kill

Army

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Army

Russian Aerospace Forces gets additional combat aircraft

Aviation

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

Belarus army evaluates new V2 personnel carrier

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.