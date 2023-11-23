Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Swedish defense giant Saab has secured a substantial contract for the renowned Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system.

The deal, valued at approximately SEK 1.3 billion ($120 million), further solidifies the system’s position as a preferred choice for defense forces worldwide.

In an official statement, the company announced deliveries scheduled between 2024 and 2025.

Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s Dynamics business area, emphasized, “This order proves once again that Carl-Gustaf is the weapon system of choice for defense forces worldwide, trusted by soldiers facing the challenges of the modern battlefield.”

In the press release, the company mentioned that due to industry sensitivity and customer confidentiality, no further information about this order or the customer will be provided.

The Carl-Gustaf stands as a versatile, man-portable, and recoilless weapon system, offering remarkable flexibility due to its capacity for various types of ammunition. Its lightweight design and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred solution for a wide array of combat scenarios. Notably, its capability to effectively neutralize armored targets underscores its significance in contemporary military operations.