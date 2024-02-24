US Air Force deploys B-1B bombers to Sweden

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, hailing from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, touched down at Luleå-Kallax Air Base in Sweden for Bomber Task Force 24-2 on February 23, 2024.

The U.S. Air Force has said that this deployment signals a collaborative effort between the bomber crews, support personnel, and the Swedish Armed Forces, NATO Allies, and other international partners. The primary objective is to enhance coordination and fortify security commitments within the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

Through Bomber Task Force missions, the United States consistently reaffirms its dedication to NATO Allies and partners, fostering interoperability and collective defense capabilities. U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa orchestrates these deployments, instilling strategic predictability for Allies and partners while concurrently heightening operational uncertainty for potential adversaries, thus contributing to deterrence.

The Air Force said in a release that the regular and systematic deployment of U.S. strategic bombers serves as a vital mechanism for training and collaboration among Allies and partners. It not only bolsters a collective response to global conflicts but also underscores the enduring strength of transatlantic security cooperation in safeguarding shared interests and promoting stability.