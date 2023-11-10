Friday, November 10, 2023
Saab secures full ownership for Carl-Gustaf manufacturing facility in India

By Colton Jones
Image by Saab

Saab, the Swedish aerospace and defense company, has received approval from Indian authorities for 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to manufacture the renowned shoulder-launched Carl-Gustaf weapon system in India.

Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, expressed the company’s pride in achieving this milestone: “It is a great honor to be trusted as a global defense company to receive approval for 100% foreign direct investment in India. This underlines our strong commitment to ‘Make in India’ and our excellent collaboration with the Indian Defence Forces.”

The approval paves the way for Saab to establish a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India, reinforcing its commitment to producing the latest generation of the Carl-Gustaf shoulder-launched weapon within the country. The facility will not only contribute to strengthening India’s defense capabilities but also align with the “Make in India” initiative, promoting indigenous production.

Saab plans to collaborate with Indian sub-suppliers, ensuring that the systems manufactured at the facility meet the highest standards and comply with the stringent requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Carl-Gustaf system, a mainstay in the Indian Army’s arsenal since 1976, holds a significant position as the primary shoulder-launched weapon in the Indian Armed Forces. The move to secure full ownership of the manufacturing facility underscores Saab’s enduring partnership with India and its dedication to enhancing local manufacturing capabilities.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

