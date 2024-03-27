Russia halts S-400 delivery to India amidst war in Ukraine

Russia is postponing deliveries of some newly built S-400 air defense systems to India, attributing the delay to its own priorities amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to reports from The Economic Times, the delivery of two squadrons of S-400 air defense systems to India is now expected to be deferred until 2026. This delay is primarily linked to Russia’s pressing need to address its own military requirements amid the war in Ukraine.

The decision underscores the significant impact of the war on Russia’s defense capabilities, with losses of air defense systems prompting the need for replenishment and reevaluation of delivery schedules to international partners.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In response to the delay, Indian experts have emphasized the necessity for the development of indigenous air defense systems. Additionally, there are calls for the modernization of existing defense systems such as the domestically-produced Akash surface-to-air missile system.

The delay in S-400 deliveries to India reflects shifting perceptions regarding Russia’s reliability as a defense supplier. This highlights the need for India to reassess its defense procurement strategies in light of evolving global dynamics and regional security challenges.