Thursday, June 22, 2023
Russia’s Z helicopter crashes in Belarus

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Belarusian Hajun Project

A Russian Mi-24 Hind-type helicopter undergoing a routine training flight has crashed in Belarus.

According to the Belarusian Hajun Project, the helicopter crashed near the M1 highway between Ivatsevichi and Baranovichi.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the incident occurred around 13:30 in Baranovichi district. It is said that the helicopter crew members were injured.

“The helicopter made a “hard landing” near the M1 highway between Ivatsevychi and Baranovychi. It happened around 1:30 p.m., the crew members were injured,”- the report says.

The white “invasion Z” is marked on the helicopter’s tail boom. The “Z” has become a symbol of support for the invasion among some Russians and others.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

