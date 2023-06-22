Russia’s Z helicopter crashes in Belarus

A Russian Mi-24 Hind-type helicopter undergoing a routine training flight has crashed in Belarus.

According to the Belarusian Hajun Project, the helicopter crashed near the M1 highway between Ivatsevichi and Baranovichi.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the incident occurred around 13:30 in Baranovichi district. It is said that the helicopter crew members were injured.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The helicopter made a “hard landing” near the M1 highway between Ivatsevychi and Baranovychi. It happened around 1:30 p.m., the crew members were injured,”- the report says.

According to preliminary information, Mi-24 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed near the M1 highway between Ivatsevichy and Baranavichy. Details:https://t.co/BPhsUWN9up pic.twitter.com/90BX4OpTee — Belarusian Hajun project (@Hajun_BY) June 22, 2023

The white “invasion Z” is marked on the helicopter’s tail boom. The “Z” has become a symbol of support for the invasion among some Russians and others.