Russian “terrifying” Terminator tank makes combat debut in Ukraine

The Terminator heavily armed and armoured vehicles have reportedly been used in battle in Ukraine for the first time.

The chief editor of the Ukrainian news site Censor.net, Yuriy Butusov has released a series of images showing Russian Terminator armoured vehicles during assault operations in the Bakhmut areas.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia’s only operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles has been deployed to the Donbas frontline as Russian forces struggle for a major breakthrough.

The Terminator, also known as BMPT, is a Russian modern heavy tank support fighting vehicle designed for fighting in cities.

According to some Russian reports, like one from TASS, they are capable of hitting lightly-armoured enemy vehicles, other tanks and even helicopters and low-flying aircraft.

Terminator is equipped with the supersonic anti-tank missile system Ataka, which is able to reach targets up to 6 kilometers, two 30mm guns that can be used against infantry forces and helicopters, two grenade launchers, and a Kalashnikov submachine gun.

The three-man crew is protected against biological weapons by a sealed defense system.

The combat vehicle is built on the chassis of the Soviet-era T-72 battle tank which is used by the Russian Army.