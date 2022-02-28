Russian Pantsir-S1 stuck in mud in Southern Ukraine

Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft defense system has stuck in a muddy field in Southern Ukraine

According to local sources, the Russian Pantsir-S1 mobile anti-air defense system ground to a halt and stuck in the mud near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The Russian air defense system was part of a large convoy that was heading towards Kherson but was stopped by a Ukrainian airstrike, presumably by a Bayraktar TB2 medium-altitude, long-range tactical unmanned aircraft.

Russian military vehicles during the invade of Ukraine move only along roads due to muddy soils and therefore often become victims of ambushes and air attacks.

Abandoned Russian Pantsir around Kherson pic.twitter.com/OeadhsLaXC — Woofers (@NotWoofers) February 28, 2022

Truck-mounted Pantsir-S1 air-defense systems feature both short-range surface-to-air missiles and 30mm automatic cannons and are designed to defend ground installations against a variety of weapons including fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, ballistic and cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions and unmanned air vehicles.

According to the CSIS Missile Defense Project, the baseline Pantsir system can engage tactical aircraft at a maximum range of 20 km and altitude of 10 km, subsonic cruise missiles at a range of 12 km and altitude of 6 km, and high-speed air-to-ground missiles at a range of 7 km and altitude of 6 km.