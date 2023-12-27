Wednesday, December 27, 2023
type here...

Russian military receives new Su-57 fighter jets

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
United Aircraft Corporation courtesy photo

The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant, named after Yuri Gagarin (KnAAZ), completed the 2023 production program, delivering the concluding batch of fifth-generation Su-57 Felon aircraft to the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to a recent United Aircraft Corporation news release.

In the company’s official communication, it was mentioned that initiatives in 2023 aimed at refining the Su-57 assembly line, elevating serial aircraft production volumes, and resolving bottlenecks across the manufacturing cycle have bolstered the capabilities of the plant. Measures were taken to rectify constraints not only in the final assembly workshop but throughout the production process. Addressing issues concerning the supply of high-tech components from supplier plants and exploring assembly technology refinements have been central.

Yuri Slyusar, the United Aircraft Corporation’s CEO, emphasized ongoing modernization within production facilities. By 2024, several key structures will be operational, advancing the implementation of prospective technical overhaul projects under the state’s defense industry development program, crucial for the Su-57’s serial production.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Su-57 Felon was developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau within the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Employing advanced composite materials like polymer, fiberglass, and aluminum honeycomb fillers, the Su-57 minimizes radar visibility and infrared signatures, ensuring sustained supersonic cruise capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Rebels destroy Chinese-made armored vehicle in Myanmar clashes

Daisuke Sato -
Analyst Jesus Roman has highlighted a significant development in the ongoing clashes in Northern Myanmar, where a Chinese-manufactured 2nd generation DongFeng Mengshi armored vehicle,...

Russians equip their modern air defense systems with sandbags

Army

Russia sends new air defense system to Ukraine

Army

Ukraine unveils new uncrewed surface vessel

Maritime Security

Ukrainian tiny drone strikes Russia’s most advanced tank

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.