Saturday, June 24, 2023
Russian mercenaries shot down military plane

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group reportedly shot down military transport aircraft in the Voronezh region.

Video emerging on social media showed a burning Russian plane crashing down.

Based on the plane’s silhouette in the video, it could have been a special mission aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Some sources reported that it was a Russian Il-22 Coot airborne command post and electronic warfare aircraft with the tail number RA-75917.

It is worth noting that the Wagner troops are being covered by the Pantsir-S1 truck-mounted road-mobile air defense system armed with command-guided surface-to-air missiles and a pair of twin-barrel 30mm automatic cannons.

Russia accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of armed mutiny on Friday after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

