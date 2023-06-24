Russian mercenaries shot down military plane

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group reportedly shot down military transport aircraft in the Voronezh region.

Video emerging on social media showed a burning Russian plane crashing down.

Based on the plane’s silhouette in the video, it could have been a special mission aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Some sources reported that it was a Russian Il-22 Coot airborne command post and electronic warfare aircraft with the tail number RA-75917.

It is worth noting that the Wagner troops are being covered by the Pantsir-S1 truck-mounted road-mobile air defense system armed with command-guided surface-to-air missiles and a pair of twin-barrel 30mm automatic cannons.

The Wagner Group just shot down an An-26 transport plane of the Russian Air Force over the Voronezh region They have also shot down 3 Russian military helicopters since launching the military coup last night pic.twitter.com/S3KeXA8UbR — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2023

Russia accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of armed mutiny on Friday after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

If you’re curious how Wagner are managing to down VKS assets, here you go; a Pantsir-S(1), w/ the acquisition radar of the 72V6-series combat vehicle active. Can also see a Strela-10 TELAR, although doesn’t look like it’s being used. Plus tanks, technicals, supply trucks, etc. pic.twitter.com/8Jw8oNKBF9 — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) June 24, 2023