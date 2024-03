Russian Kh-35 missile crashes in Krasnodar region

A Russian Kh-35 missile, designated NATO name AS-20 ‘Kayak’, has crashed in Krasnodar Krai, within the North Caucasus region of Russia’s southwest.

The Kh-35, a turbojet subsonic cruise anti-ship missile, is primarily utilized by Russian strike aviation to target Ukrainian military assets up to 250 kilometers deep into Ukrainian territory. However, this recent incident suggests a malfunction in the missile’s trajectory, leading to its premature descent within Russian territory.

The failed missile launch raises questions about the effectiveness and reliability of Russia’s military equipment, particularly in the context of its ongoing war in Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Kh-35 is designed to be launched from various platforms, including helicopters, surface ships, and coastal defense batteries. In this instance, it was intended for use against Ukrainian military installations, yet technical issues resulted in its crash in Russian territory.