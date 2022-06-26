Russian fighter fired and lost a secret missile in Ukraine

Russian fighter jet lost a secret air-to-air missile during strikes into northern Ukraine, according to social media posts from Voyennyy Osvedomitel.

Ukrainian emergency services have found and unearthed wreckages of Russian-made R-77-1 medium-range air-to-air missile, also known as Izdeliye 170-1, in the Zhytomyr region.

Apparently, one of the most advanced Russian missiles was lost during the battle in northern Ukraine due to a technical malfunction.

The R-77-1 (NATO reporting name: AA-12B) is the latest generation of Soviet-era active-radar-guided R-77 missiles, which was subsequently introduced on Russian Su-35 Flanker fighters.

The Russian Air Force entered the R-77-1 air-to-air missile into service in 2015. It offers improved resistance to countermeasures, a more sensitive seeker, and aerodynamic refinements — the lattice fins at the rear are retained.

According to open sources, the R-77-1 is 15 kg (33 lb) heavier than the basic R-77 / RVV-AE, weighing 190 kg (420 lb) rather than 175 kg (386 lb). The maximum range is increased to 110 km (68 mi) from 80 km (50 mi).

The missile is also slightly longer at 3.71 m (12.2 ft), rather than the 3.6 m (11.8 ft) of the basic variant. Additional improvements include upgrades to the missile’s radar seeker and boat tail rear section to reduce drag.