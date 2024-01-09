Tuesday, January 9, 2024
type here...

Russian cruise missile fell in Volgograd region

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A cruise missile fired at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea fell in Russia’s Volgograd region.

The missile’s trajectory suggests it was possibly launched from a Tu-95MS strategic bomber during recent missile strikes targeting Ukraine. However, a malfunction mid-flight resulted in the missile’s premature fall within Russian territory, a deviation from its intended path.

The Russian news agency reported that an unknown flying object had crashed near Volgograd in south Russia, said to be under the missiles’ flight path.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Incidents of this nature are becoming more frequent, attributed to Russia’s endeavor to revive missile production amidst international sanctions. However, compromised components are increasingly leading to technical malfunctions and failures within the missile systems.

Early, reports surfaced of a Russian aircraft dropping an aviation bomb on Rubizhne, located in temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk region. Roman Vlasenko, Chief of the Severodonetsk District Military Administration, confirmed the incident during discussions with Ukrinform correspondents.

“Yes, a bomb fell on a residential sector near the bus station. There is damage to buildings, but according to preliminary information, there have been no casualties or injuries,” stated Vlasenko.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.