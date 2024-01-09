Russian cruise missile fell in Volgograd region

A cruise missile fired at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea fell in Russia’s Volgograd region.

The missile’s trajectory suggests it was possibly launched from a Tu-95MS strategic bomber during recent missile strikes targeting Ukraine. However, a malfunction mid-flight resulted in the missile’s premature fall within Russian territory, a deviation from its intended path.

The Russian news agency reported that an unknown flying object had crashed near Volgograd in south Russia, said to be under the missiles’ flight path.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Incidents of this nature are becoming more frequent, attributed to Russia’s endeavor to revive missile production amidst international sanctions. However, compromised components are increasingly leading to technical malfunctions and failures within the missile systems.

The remains of a Russian Kh-55/101/555 air-launched cruise missile were found by the railway workers near the Russian city of Volgograd. Presumably, the missile was launched from a Tu-95MS strategic bomber during recent missile strikes on Ukraine but malfunctioned during the… pic.twitter.com/Gg8JXDzCai — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) January 9, 2024

Early, reports surfaced of a Russian aircraft dropping an aviation bomb on Rubizhne, located in temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk region. Roman Vlasenko, Chief of the Severodonetsk District Military Administration, confirmed the incident during discussions with Ukrinform correspondents.

“Yes, a bomb fell on a residential sector near the bus station. There is damage to buildings, but according to preliminary information, there have been no casualties or injuries,” stated Vlasenko.