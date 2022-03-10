Thursday, March 10, 2022
Russian army to evaluate Ukraine-made BTR-4 captured near Kharkiv

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Russian military specialists reportedly plan to conduct a detailed examination of a Ukraine-made BTR-4 wheeled armored personnel carrier, which was recently captured near Kharkiv.

A video emerged on social media earlier today, showing captured Ukrainian BTR-4E1 on semi-trailer of Russian Army in Orel, western Russia.

The Russians are apparently moving a Ukrainian combat vehicle to the training ground of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Research Institute in Bronnitsy near Moscow, for research and testing.

The BTR-4E1 is an 8×8 amphibious armoured personnel carrier.  The vehicle is well suited for any land or infantry marines forces carrying up to 7 fully equipped soldiers in addition to the three-man crew.

The BTR-4E1 features a modular design, which enables the vehicle to be adapted as armoured personnel carrier, infantry combat vehicle, command vehicle, command staff vehicle, armoured ambulance, and recovery vehicle.

The BTR-4 is a basic combat vehicle in service with the Ukrainian armed forces.

