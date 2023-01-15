Russian Army receives new batch of T-90M tanks

Russia’s largest tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) has delivered the new batch of T-90M Proryv main battle tanks to Russian Army.

Company says the batch of upgraded T-90M tanks has already been sent to the Defense Ministry of Russia.

“Uralvagonzavod has successfully fulfilled its next contract for the delivery of T-90M Proryv tanks. The armor batch has already been sent to the Defense Ministry of Russia,” the news release says.

According to a press release from UVZ, the assembly lines in Nizhny Tagil are operating round the clock to roll out the tanks.

The official Russian TASS news agency says the T-90M Proryv is the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces have lost at least 9 T-90M Proryv tanks since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.