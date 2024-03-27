Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Russia upgrades Iskander missiles to strike targets in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia has implemented modifications to its Iskander missile systems, incorporating lessons learned from the war in Ukraine into its design.

Reports indicate that ballistic missiles, specifically the 9M723 missiles utilized by the Iskander-M tactical missile system, have undergone enhancements to strike targets in Ukraine.

Analysis of missile remnants recovered from recent strikes in Ukraine suggests that the previous use of radio-emitting decoy warheads, designed to distract Ukrainian air defense systems by emitting false radio signals, has been replaced. These decoys have been replaced with additional satellite signal-resistant receivers, akin to those used in glide bombs and Iranian-made Shahed suicide drones.

One of the founded missiles revealed the integration of a protected, interference-resistant GPS module known as the Kometa-R8.

This shift in design indicates a reassessment by Russian engineers, prioritizing the enhancement of missile resilience and accuracy over the use of decoys.

