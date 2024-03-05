Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Russia unveils Shahed drone production line for the first time

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia has publicly showcased its assembly line for Shahed type suicide drones, marking the first time such a production facility has been revealed.

Images released showing the assembly stage of the drones’ gliders without their propulsion, engines, or avionics installed.

The Iranian-origin Shahed-136 kamikaze drones have been widely utilized during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since September 2022.

Previously, it was revealed through hacking efforts that Russia had established a drone assembly plant using Iranian components as early as April 2023. However, by 2025, the plant is expected to transition to a fully closed production cycle utilizing Russian components.

The Shahed-136, sold to Russia from Iran alongside its smaller variant, the Shahed-131, is a propeller-driven carbon-fiber airframe equipped with satellite guidance. Capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 40 kilograms, it boasts a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers. The majority of its components are commercially available and sourced from the West, maintaining relatively low production costs, estimated between $70,000 to $180,000 per drone.

