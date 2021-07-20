Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Russia shows its new S-500 air defense system in action

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released video footage that showing the test launch of the newest S-500 surface-to-air missile system.

For the first time, the Russian military reveals its new air defense system based on a 10-wheel drive military truck chassis BAZ-69096.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by Russian Defense Ministry, the S-500 system successfully intercepted a fast-moving ballistic target at the Kapustin Yar range.

“The S-500 state-of-the-art missile system has carried out a test launch at the Kapustin Yar training range to intercept the fast-moving ballistic target. According to data recorders, the target was hit,” the military agency noted.

The ministry underlined, “the test launch conducted as part of the test trials confirmed the missile system’s tactical and technical performance characteristics and high reliability of Russia’s air defense military hardware.” “We plan that the first S-500 system will be procured to the Moscow Region’s air and missile defense unit after a full cycle of tests is completed,” the ministry added.

According to open source, the new air defense system would be able to detect and simultaneously engage up to 10 ballistic hypersonic targets that are flying at a speed ranging from about 11,000 mph to 16,000 mph.

