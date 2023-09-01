Russia scrambles military aircraft to intercept Ukrainian drones

Russia’s Armed Forces have scrambled two attack helicopters and one fighter jet to intercept a Ukrainian surveillance drone over the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) claimed on Friday morning that two Russian helicopters and an aircraft tried to shoot down the Ukrainian drone for a long time but failed.

“Two enemy helicopters and an aircraft failed to shoot down the Ukrainian drone during the long chase,” GUR said in the press release.

The GUR also released a video that shows a Russian Mi-28 helicopter trying to shoot down a Ukranian spy drone over Cape Tarkhankut.

💪🏻🇺🇦 “Two enemy helicopters and a fighter jet failed to shoot down the Ukrainian drone during a long chase”, — GUR Ukrainian UAV flying in the area of Tarkhankut is being chased by two combat helicopters and one fighter jet. Our drone left the “battlefield” unscathed pic.twitter.com/DQ4sBUOImd — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) September 1, 2023

Cape Tarkhankut is the westernmost part of the Crimean peninsula, jutting out into the Black Sea.

“Despite the incessant fire, our drone left the battlefield unharmed and successfully returned to the base,” the news release says.