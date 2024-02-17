Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

Russia confirms loss of Su-35 fighter jet

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Several Russian Telegram channels have confirmed the loss of one of their Su-35 fighter jets in Eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, the loss of the Su-35 occurred during operations in the Avdiivka area.

The Russian Military Information Telegram channel stated, “… success in Avdiivka was overshadowed by the loss of one Su-35S in this direction. The pilot survived.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Some Kremlin-connected Russian Telegram channels crash of Su-35 fighter jet as the incident to friendly fire, disputing earlier claims by the Ukrainian side regarding the downing of two Su-34 aircraft and one Su-35.

Russian media outlets traditionally acknowledge the loss of their combat aircraft only when they crash on Ukrainian-controlled territory. They often attempt to conceal their losses, attributing them to accidents or errors in their own air defense systems.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Army has commenced the fielding of the Next-Generation Integrated Head Protection System (NG-IHPS) to approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat...

Russian military receives new batch of upgraded T-80BVM tanks

Army

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian convoy near Avdiivka

Army

Russian Navy top admiral shakeup follows new defeat in Black Sea

Maritime Security

Canadian armored vehicle maker unveils Senator MRAP pickup

Army

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian combat jets

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.