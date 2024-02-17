Russia confirms loss of Su-35 fighter jet

Several Russian Telegram channels have confirmed the loss of one of their Su-35 fighter jets in Eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, the loss of the Su-35 occurred during operations in the Avdiivka area.

The Russian Military Information Telegram channel stated, “… success in Avdiivka was overshadowed by the loss of one Su-35S in this direction. The pilot survived.”

Some Kremlin-connected Russian Telegram channels crash of Su-35 fighter jet as the incident to friendly fire, disputing earlier claims by the Ukrainian side regarding the downing of two Su-34 aircraft and one Su-35.

Russian media outlets traditionally acknowledge the loss of their combat aircraft only when they crash on Ukrainian-controlled territory. They often attempt to conceal their losses, attributing them to accidents or errors in their own air defense systems.