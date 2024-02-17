Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian combat jets

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Chief of General Staff, General Colonel Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down three Russian combat aircraft on the Eastern front.

The intercept of two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet occurred this morning during Russian airstrikes using guided munitions on Ukrainian positions in the Eastern direction. Ukrainian Air Force swiftly responded, neutralizing the threat posed by the Russian aircraft.

“While facing enemy attacks with guided munitions on our positions this morning on the Eastern front, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed three Russian aircraft: 2 Su-34 and 1 Su-35. Thank you for your work,” General Syrskyi stated.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

At present, independent confirmation of this information is unavailable. However, Russian military bloggers reported yesterday that Ukraine deployed its air defense systems closer to the frontline in this region.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new batch of upgraded T-80BVM tanks

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian army received the new batch of upgraded T-80BVM main battle tanks from the Omsk transport machine factory. The modernized T-80BVM boasts reinforced dynamic protection, significantly...

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Army

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian convoy near Avdiivka

Army

Russian Navy top admiral shakeup follows new defeat in Black Sea

Maritime Security

Canadian armored vehicle maker unveils Senator MRAP pickup

Army

Putin calls T-90M “best tank in the world”

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.