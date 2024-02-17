Ukraine says it shot down three Russian combat jets

Ukrainian Chief of General Staff, General Colonel Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down three Russian combat aircraft on the Eastern front.

The intercept of two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet occurred this morning during Russian airstrikes using guided munitions on Ukrainian positions in the Eastern direction. Ukrainian Air Force swiftly responded, neutralizing the threat posed by the Russian aircraft.

“While facing enemy attacks with guided munitions on our positions this morning on the Eastern front, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed three Russian aircraft: 2 Su-34 and 1 Su-35. Thank you for your work,” General Syrskyi stated.

At present, independent confirmation of this information is unavailable. However, Russian military bloggers reported yesterday that Ukraine deployed its air defense systems closer to the frontline in this region.