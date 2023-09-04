Russia builds “Flakturm” to counter Ukrainian drones

The Russian military appears to have placed Pantsir air defense systems on top of metal towers around Moscow.

It’s long been rumored there are secret air defense batteries scattered near the Russian capital, but they are never seen.

The state-owned Russia 24 television network released footage showing Pantsir systems that have been deployed at special missile facilities and installed on the roof of anti-aircraft towers, similar to Flakturme constructed by Nazi Germany.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The military is trying to close air defense gaps that exist in the wider area around the Russian capital, according to a video clip broadcast on the state-run television station Russia-24.

The idea of positioning point defense systems on towers is certainly not unheard of. The Nazi military notably built large, above-ground, anti-aircraft gun blockhouse towers, called the Flaktürme or Flak Tower, to defend against Allied strategic air raids against their cities during World War II.

Many in social media scoff at Russia’s idea to build unique anti-aicraft towers.

How it started. How it’s going German WW2 Flaktürme (flak towers) and Russian Pantsir towers going up around Moscow due to #Ukraine drone (UAV) threat pic.twitter.com/0hReKj6rGB — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) September 4, 2023

The additional Pantsir deployments, in addition to the substantial air and missile defense capabilities already protecting Moscow, could point to concerns about the potential for Ukrainian strikes targeting Russia’s capital. The drone strikes are increasingly forcing Moscow authorities to close the region’s airspace.