Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Rheinmetall to supply British Army 500 military trucks

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The UK Ministry of Defense announced that 500 support trucks will be delivered to the British Army to support operational activity, following a rapid procurement process of just 7 months.

Under a £282 million ($304 million) contract, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles will deliver these multipurpose trucks designed to transport essential logistics such as ammunition, food, water, and support materiel to operational locations. These vehicles, part of the HX family, are purpose-designed military trucks equipped with a wide array of protection capabilities, ensuring the safety of the most valuable military asset – the personnel.

This procurement falls under the Rapid Acquisition Project, expediting the delivery of advanced mobility trucks to operational deployment. This rapid acquisition process enhances the military’s agility and responsiveness, critical in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, emphasized the importance of swift transport capabilities for frontline operations, stating, “This procurement demonstrates our commitment to equipping our Armed Forces with the best tools available, ensuring mobility, agility, and resilience in the face of evolving threats.”

The HX family of vehicles is known for its proven cost-effectiveness and high mobility, equipped with military off-the-shelf components. These purpose-designed trucks offer reliability in challenging terrains and come with several capability improvements compared to their predecessors, including increased payload, reduced turning circle, underrun protection safety features, and a more efficient EURO 5 engine.

Major General Darren Crook, Director of the Land Equipment Operating Centre, DE&S, highlighted the agility and collaborative effort in achieving this rapid procurement, stating, “This project demonstrates our agility and our commitment to push the boundaries; it shows what we can achieve when we work collaboratively to deliver the equipment our Armed Forces need when they need it.”

Colonel Stuart Nassé, Assistant Head Military Capability Delivery, Army Headquarters, praised the project’s contribution to the logistic spine of the Army, highlighting the responsiveness of the acquisition process. These trucks will play a vital role as the British Army faces increased commitments in 2024, furthering its capabilities and logistical lift, as per the objective set by General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine’s new kamikaze drones reach deep Russian territory

Dylan Malyasov -
Multiple news outlets have reported a recent attack of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones into deep Russian territory. On February 1, 2024, Russian media confirmed that,...

Russian kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian Iris-T decoy

Army

Ukraine sinks Russian missile corvette

Maritime Security

French military orders 1300 fifth-generation tactical combat missiles

Army

France orders more Serval armored vehicles

Army

French Army orders 109 CAESAR MkII howitzers

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.