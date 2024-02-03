Rheinmetall to supply British Army 500 military trucks

The UK Ministry of Defense announced that 500 support trucks will be delivered to the British Army to support operational activity, following a rapid procurement process of just 7 months.

Under a £282 million ($304 million) contract, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles will deliver these multipurpose trucks designed to transport essential logistics such as ammunition, food, water, and support materiel to operational locations. These vehicles, part of the HX family, are purpose-designed military trucks equipped with a wide array of protection capabilities, ensuring the safety of the most valuable military asset – the personnel.

This procurement falls under the Rapid Acquisition Project, expediting the delivery of advanced mobility trucks to operational deployment. This rapid acquisition process enhances the military’s agility and responsiveness, critical in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, emphasized the importance of swift transport capabilities for frontline operations, stating, “This procurement demonstrates our commitment to equipping our Armed Forces with the best tools available, ensuring mobility, agility, and resilience in the face of evolving threats.”

The HX family of vehicles is known for its proven cost-effectiveness and high mobility, equipped with military off-the-shelf components. These purpose-designed trucks offer reliability in challenging terrains and come with several capability improvements compared to their predecessors, including increased payload, reduced turning circle, underrun protection safety features, and a more efficient EURO 5 engine.

Major General Darren Crook, Director of the Land Equipment Operating Centre, DE&S, highlighted the agility and collaborative effort in achieving this rapid procurement, stating, “This project demonstrates our agility and our commitment to push the boundaries; it shows what we can achieve when we work collaboratively to deliver the equipment our Armed Forces need when they need it.”

Colonel Stuart Nassé, Assistant Head Military Capability Delivery, Army Headquarters, praised the project’s contribution to the logistic spine of the Army, highlighting the responsiveness of the acquisition process. These trucks will play a vital role as the British Army faces increased commitments in 2024, furthering its capabilities and logistical lift, as per the objective set by General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff.