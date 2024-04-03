Iconic American military truck spotted in Ukraine

Iconic American military trucks, which have been featured in numerous Hollywood films and news coverage of operations such as Desert Storm in Iraq, have been spotted in Ukraine.

Several M939 series U.S. military trucks have been seen as part of the arsenal of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The M939 is a 5-ton 6×6 U.S. military heavy truck. Originally designed in the late 1970s to replace earlier truck models, it has remained a staple in military fleets due to its versatility and reliability.

Capable of transporting heavy cargo loads over all types of terrain and in any weather conditions, the M939 has proven its effectiveness in various operational environments.

Despite its age, these trucks continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces and have also been supplied to several other countries, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Egypt, Indonesia, and others.