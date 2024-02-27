Raytheon completes first flight test for new AMRAAM-ER

Raytheon, in partnership with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, supported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Armed Forces, has successfully conducted a flight test of an updated variant of the AMRAAM-Extended Range (ER) missile from a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The successful flight test showcases the improved capabilities of the upgraded AMRAAM-ER.

The latest version of the AMRAAM-ER incorporates groundbreaking features, including the guidance section of the AIM-120 C-8, along with a more robust 10-inch rocket motor from Nammo and a 10-inch Control Actuator System, known as the Norwegian Propulsion Stack, developed by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Norwegian MoD has played a collaborative role in this innovative configuration.

Paul Ferraro, President of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon, emphasized the importance of integrating this new technology into the AMRAAM-ER, ensuring its advanced capabilities for the foreseeable future. He highlighted the flexibility of agile software upgrades, which will continuously enhance the AMRAAM to effectively counter evolving threats.

The comprehensive testing phase included a test firing, during which the missile followed a preprogrammed flight path to validate its safe egress from the NASAMS launcher and overall performance.

The AMRAAM-ER is specifically designed for integration with the NASAMS launcher, providing enhanced air defense protection by intercepting targets at increased ranges and altitudes compared to the non-extended range AMRAAM.

NASAMS, a versatile medium-range air defense solution, is a collaborative effort between Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. With decades of experience, industrial cooperation, and substantial investment from all stakeholders, this cooperative arrangement aims to bolster the capabilities of NASAMS to effectively address evolving complex threats.