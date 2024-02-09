Friday, February 9, 2024
Ukraine to get more NASAMS air defense systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram recently proposed to the Norwegian Parliament to order a further ten launch units and four fire control centers of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, better known as NASAMS, from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace (KDA).

This proposal, amounting to a NOK 3.45 billion ($326 million) investment, comes amidst Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine.

“The Norwegian NASAMs system saves Ukrainian lives and prevent the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The Russian missile and drone attacks are extensive and brutal, so air defense is absolutely decisive for Ukraine. At the same time, I am concerned that we reacquire air defenses for our own defense as quickly as possible,” said Arild Gram.

The NASAMS system, developed by KONGSBERG and Raytheon, boasts advanced features such as net-centric architecture, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) capabilities, and integration with a country’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) system. Its modular design includes a command post, active 3D radar, passive electro-optical and infrared sensor, and missile canister launchers equipped with AMRAAM missiles.

With a customer base spanning thirteen countries and a proven track record of reliability, NASAMS has been continuously evolving since its introduction in Norway. Its command and control solution has been adopted by fifteen nations, offering robust protection in various environmental conditions.

