Raytheon’s SM-6 successfully intercepts ballistic missile in naval test

A Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) manufactured by Raytheon, an RTX business, intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target in its terminal phase.

According to a press release from RTX, launched from the USS Preble (DDG 88), the SM-6 showcased its advanced capabilities when deployed from the Baseline 9.C2 variant of the Aegis Combat System.

The SM-6 missile, renowned for its multifaceted capabilities, including anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and advanced ballistic missile defense at sea, attained new heights in its latest flight test, designated as Flight Test Aegis Weapon System (FTM)-32. This test, employing the SM-6 Dual II (Block IA) configuration with newly qualified software, notably enhanced the missile’s effectiveness for the U.S. Navy fleet.

Kim Ernzen, president of Raytheon Naval Power, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “This test demonstrated that the latest versions of the SM-6 and combat system provide the critical capability to destroy an incoming sophisticated missile threat.”

FTM-32 marks the seventh flight test of the SM-6 against ballistic missile targets and the fourth employing the Dual II (Block IA) configuration. Deployed aboard U.S. Navy vessels, the SM-6 leverages its proven Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system to deliver an unparalleled over-the-horizon offensive and defensive capability.

Functioning as the sole missile supporting anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in a unified solution, the SM-6 empowers the U.S. and its allies to enhance surface forces’ offensive capabilities cost-effectively.

The approval of SM-6 sales to several allied nations by the U.S. Department of Defense underscores its role as a pivotal asset in bolstering collective defense efforts against emerging threats.