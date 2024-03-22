US Army next-gen radar successfully completed another live-fire event

Raytheon, an RTX business, has announced another milestone in the development of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, with the successful completion of a live-fire event at White Sands.

As noted by the company, military leaders from seven nations witnessed the radar’s capabilities firsthand.

The live-fire demonstration marked the fourth in a series of exercises aimed at showcasing the advanced capabilities of the LTAMDS radar. This event, designed to simulate operational conditions, involved the launch of a cruise missile surrogate flying at high altitude, high speed, and long range. LTAMDS successfully acquired and tracked the target, demonstrating its ability to integrate with the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and guide a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile to intercept the threat.

Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, emphasized the radar’s advanced capabilities, stating, “The solid performance of the radar against these complex and realistic threats validates the radar’s design and demonstrates how this capability will transform the air and missile defense mission.”

Throughout 2023, the LTAMDS program achieved significant milestones, including live-fire tests against air-breathing threats and ballistic missiles, as well as the completion of contractor verification testing. The radar has consistently met complex test objectives and demonstrated its initial technical capability within its primary sector.

Currently, six LTAMDS radars are undergoing full sector integration and test activities at multiple government and Raytheon test sites. In 2024, rigorous testing will continue, with the goal of fielding a 360-degree, full sector capability by the end of the year.

LTAMDS represents the next generation of air and missile defense radar for the U.S. Army. Equipped with a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, LTAMDS offers enhanced performance against a wide range of threats, including manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and hypersonics.