Friday, March 22, 2024
type here...

US Army next-gen radar successfully completed another live-fire event

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Raytheon, an RTX business, has announced another milestone in the development of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, with the successful completion of a live-fire event at White Sands.

As noted by the company, military leaders from seven nations witnessed the radar’s capabilities firsthand.

The live-fire demonstration marked the fourth in a series of exercises aimed at showcasing the advanced capabilities of the LTAMDS radar. This event, designed to simulate operational conditions, involved the launch of a cruise missile surrogate flying at high altitude, high speed, and long range. LTAMDS successfully acquired and tracked the target, demonstrating its ability to integrate with the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and guide a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile to intercept the threat.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, emphasized the radar’s advanced capabilities, stating, “The solid performance of the radar against these complex and realistic threats validates the radar’s design and demonstrates how this capability will transform the air and missile defense mission.”

Throughout 2023, the LTAMDS program achieved significant milestones, including live-fire tests against air-breathing threats and ballistic missiles, as well as the completion of contractor verification testing. The radar has consistently met complex test objectives and demonstrated its initial technical capability within its primary sector.

Currently, six LTAMDS radars are undergoing full sector integration and test activities at multiple government and Raytheon test sites. In 2024, rigorous testing will continue, with the goal of fielding a 360-degree, full sector capability by the end of the year.

LTAMDS represents the next generation of air and missile defense radar for the U.S. Army. Equipped with a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, LTAMDS offers enhanced performance against a wide range of threats, including manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and hypersonics.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian troops successfully use autonomous FPV drone for the first time

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian activist and volunteer, Serhii Sternenko, has shared video footage showcasing the use of a new FPV drone equipped with autonomous targeting capabilities. The drone...

Sweden buys 321 armored vehicles from Patria

Army

Sudanese paramilitary forces use drone to strike government C-130 plane

Aviation

Israeli company develops new tactical all-terrain vehicle

Army

THAAD battery in Guam successfully completes evaluation

Army

Biden administration approves $2.2B Abrams sale to Bahrain

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.