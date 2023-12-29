Unidentified object entered Poland’s airspace during Russian attack on Ukraine

An unidentified airborne object entered Poland’s airspace from the Ukrainian border on Friday morning, during a massive Russian aerial attack on Ukrainian regions.

“In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine, and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country’s air defense system,” the Polish army’s Operational Command said.

Details about the nature and origin of the airborne object that triggered this alert remain scarce. However, this incident underscores that, again, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of a NATO-member country.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the available forces and resources at his disposal.”

Private broadcaster TV Republika had reported that a search for the object was happening near the town of Hrubieszow in southern Poland.

Further investigations and assessments are underway to determine the nature and intent of this intrusion.

On Friday, Russian forces carried out massive aerial attacks on multiple cities, killing at least 30 people.