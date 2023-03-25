Polish company buys Oncilla armored vehicle for Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence directorate (GUR) announced last week that it has received a new Oncilla armored vehicle from Poland.

“There are 30 such vehicles already in service. They performed very well on the battlefield, saving lives,” said Viktor Levchenko, a Beryl Design Bureau representative.

The Oncilla is a light armored personnel carrier produced by Poland-based Mista company and Ukrainian Beryl Design Bureau. The Oncilla project is built based on the Dozor-B armored personnel carrier developed by the Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau (KMDB).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicle is equipped with a 12.7 mm machine gun, and the protection package includes, among other things, a double mine-resistant bottom.

Officials of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have expressed gratitude to their Polish counterparts for their assistance.

“Special thanks to the Polish company “Trans Select,” which donated funds to purchase Oncilla armored vehicle and other equipment for Ukrainian reconnaissance men,” the message added.