Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...

Polish company buys Oncilla armored vehicle for Ukraine

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence directorate (GUR) announced last week that it has received a new Oncilla armored vehicle from Poland.

“There are 30 such vehicles already in service. They performed very well on the battlefield, saving lives,” said Viktor Levchenko, a Beryl Design Bureau representative.

The Oncilla is a light armored personnel carrier produced by Poland-based Mista company and Ukrainian Beryl Design Bureau. The Oncilla project is built based on the Dozor-B armored personnel carrier developed by the Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau (KMDB).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicle is equipped with a 12.7 mm machine gun, and the protection package includes, among other things, a double mine-resistant bottom.

Officials of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have expressed gratitude to their Polish counterparts for their assistance.

“Special thanks to the Polish company “Trans Select,” which donated funds to purchase Oncilla armored vehicle and other equipment for Ukrainian reconnaissance men,” the message added.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is executive editor of Defence Blog. He is journalist, accredited defense adviser and consultant. READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine